Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.17

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 24528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.67.

Get Pearson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pearson

Pearson Price Performance

Pearson Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pearson by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Pearson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.