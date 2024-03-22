Pentair Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 6,371 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 785% compared to the average daily volume of 720 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $2,908,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,527 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.74. 364,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,740. Pentair has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

