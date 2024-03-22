Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson Sells 16,000 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,127.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 10,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,577. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,064,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,940,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,260,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

