PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 351,524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 292,594 shares.The stock last traded at $17.77 and had previously closed at $17.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PetIQ

PetIQ Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of PetIQ

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.91 million, a P/E ratio of 293.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in PetIQ by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.