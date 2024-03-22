Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pharma-Bio Serv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.
Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.
About Pharma-Bio Serv
Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.
