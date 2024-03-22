Pharvaris’ (PHVS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHVS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pharvaris from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 4,406,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,097 shares during the last quarter. venBio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,264,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,097 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,868,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,183 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,079,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,638,000.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
