Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.14% from the stock’s current price.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 22.3 %

NASDAQ PHAT traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $11.20. 1,179,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $654.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.63. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.