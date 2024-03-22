Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $174.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as high as $159.80 and last traded at $159.45, with a volume of 2059685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.08.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.16. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

