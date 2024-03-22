Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

PNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

Shares of TSE PNE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 189,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,830. The firm has a market cap of C$359.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.52. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.36.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,402.50. Insiders have acquired 33,900 shares of company stock worth $37,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.