Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.
PNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,402.50. Insiders have acquired 33,900 shares of company stock worth $37,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.
