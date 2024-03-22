Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNW. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.91.

NYSE PNW opened at $72.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

