Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,934 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68.

PINS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,653,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,845. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.07, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

