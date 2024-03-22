Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $293.94 on Friday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.33 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.