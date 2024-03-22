Piper Sandler Cuts Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $36.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of CHCT remained flat at $26.94 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

