Piper Sandler Cuts Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $15.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 90,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.06. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.