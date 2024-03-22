Piper Sandler Trims TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Target Price to $12.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.
TELA Bio Stock Performance
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TELA Bio by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
