Piper Sandler Trims TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Target Price to $12.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TELA

TELA Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

TELA Bio stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 101,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. TELA Bio has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $145.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TELA Bio by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.