Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 4.3% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 12,335,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 46,728,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after acquiring an additional 283,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 491,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 41,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,795,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,080,000 after buying an additional 501,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

