Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 4.7%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.42. 7,036,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 46,146,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 32.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

