Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu Buys 1,734 Shares of Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 31,535 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $394,187.50.

On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,972.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $276.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $471.20.

On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $66,672.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $548,865.54.

PTWO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,195. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at $1,499,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two during the third quarter valued at $2,505,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pono Capital Two by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 380,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

