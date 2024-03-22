PotCoin Trading Up 110.8% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 46% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 110.8% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $2,183.26 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00130557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009524 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

