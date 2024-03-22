Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) were up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.03 and last traded at $147.71. Approximately 166,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 341,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.70.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,462,950.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $1,396,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,850,830 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Powell Industries by 55.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Powell Industries by 121.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.