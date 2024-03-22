Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE POW opened at C$39.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.20. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 45.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4763006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.56.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

