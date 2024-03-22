PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives $7.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWFL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PowerFleet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PowerFleet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $4.67 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

