Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $77.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 30.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

