Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given New $115.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $102.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

PRBZF stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $83.35.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

