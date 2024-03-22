Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $65.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

