Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Premium Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $65.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.
Premium Brands Company Profile
