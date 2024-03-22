Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.