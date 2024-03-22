Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.42

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 62891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.