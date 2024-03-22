Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.42

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 62891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.