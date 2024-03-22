Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Receives “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $136.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $129.89 on Monday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

