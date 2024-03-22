Prom (PROM) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Prom has a market cap of $224.24 million and $4.77 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $12.29 or 0.00019342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006909 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00015580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,691.62 or 1.00262685 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010804 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00156029 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 12.07384336 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $6,306,368.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.