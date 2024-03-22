PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Stock Price Up 3.2%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 31,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 27,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $632.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRU. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

