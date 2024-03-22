Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 488064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.49 ($0.04).

Proteome Sciences Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £9.45 million, a PE ratio of 418.00 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.18.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

