PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $189.00

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.00 and last traded at $188.58, with a volume of 266588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Get PTC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.