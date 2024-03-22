Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) recently:

3/19/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/27/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/22/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Public Service Enterprise Group was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,374 shares of company stock valued at $406,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,225,000 after purchasing an additional 726,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,143,000 after buying an additional 445,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,638,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,068,000 after buying an additional 588,839 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

