Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading 3% Higher

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)'s share price traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.55 and last traded at $51.26. 898,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,250,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 61.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

