Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYXS. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pyxis Oncology from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.
Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 6.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
