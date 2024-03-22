Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Zacks Research

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.30 million.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $41.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

