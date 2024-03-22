Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,643,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 86,161 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 829,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 188,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.