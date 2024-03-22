Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Increased by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

BRY stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,164 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Berry by 2,942.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 1,005,195 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Berry by 251.0% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,382,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 988,653 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,528,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 882,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berry by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,449,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 538,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

