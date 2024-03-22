Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Blink Charging Co. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Blink Charging in a report released on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Blink Charging Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $176.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 2,961.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 1,272.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.