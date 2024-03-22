Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Design Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $3.26 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 579,225 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

