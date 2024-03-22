Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Increased by Analyst

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,408 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

