Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Issued By Zacks Research

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

