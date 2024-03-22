Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for J.Jill, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for J.Jill in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE JILL opened at $29.34 on Friday. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J.Jill by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 142,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in J.Jill by 182.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,163,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

