Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabors Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBR

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $141.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 108.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.