Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Equitrans Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

NYSE ETRN opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

