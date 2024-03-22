Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APEI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of APEI opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $243.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Public Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

