Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Reduced by Analyst

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surmodics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Surmodics alerts:

SRDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Surmodics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Surmodics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $28.26 on Friday. Surmodics has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $39.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $402.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 305.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Surmodics by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Surmodics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1,023.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.