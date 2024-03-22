Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s FY2025 earnings at $15.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $194.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day moving average of $164.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

