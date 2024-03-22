Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIG. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $40,962,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,976,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after acquiring an additional 349,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,826,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $798,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,004 shares of company stock worth $7,777,634 in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.