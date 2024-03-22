Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. Q2 has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $52.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $118,686.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 174,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $118,686.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 174,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $133,613.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,220.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,214 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

